ANDERSON — The Nestle’ company is planning a sixth expansion of its facilities in Anderson.
Nestle’ has applied for a special exception to expand the existing facilities. The request will be considered by the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on June 1.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the planned expansion is for a 22,000-square-foot building with an estimated value of $7.9 million.
He said according to documents filed with the city, the 144-by-152-foot building will be for additional warehouse space, seven loading docks and an expansion of existing production lines.
Stires said work is expected to start this month and be completed by July 2023.
Brian Kaniuk, Nestle plant manager, previously said the Anderson plant produces Coffee Mate, NesQuik and the Boost energy drinks.
“We’re adding new products and the last of eight production lines are being installed,” he said.
The new products include Natural Bliss and a creamer for Starbucks.
Nestle first announced it was locating in Anderson in 2006 with an initial investment of $359 million and the creation of 300 jobs. This is the sixth expansion of the company’s Anderson facilities.
Since locating in Anderson, Nestle has invested approximately $1 billion in its facilities.
The plant currently employs more than 800 workers, 40% of whom reside in Anderson and 50% in Madison County.