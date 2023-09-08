ANDERSON — An agricultural company's planned facility in Anderson would eventually create 41 jobs, according to the property developer.
The Anderson Plan Commission last month approved the rezoning and preliminary plat of 56 acres in the 1900 block of East 60th Street.
Scannel Properties plans to build a 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center, investing $30 million in Anderson. It would include a climate-controlled space of 100,000 square feet.
The facility is expected to utilize 30 acres of the property. The 26 other acres would remain with current property owners William and Cindy Mort.
Work on the facility is expected to start this fall. The agricultural company, which has not been identified publicly by local officials, has, reportedly, signed a 10-year lease for the facility.
The 41 jobs are expected to provide $1.9 million in annual salaries, with an average wage of $22 per hour.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday will consider a resolution to conduct a public hearing Oct. 12 for a tax abatement of 65% for six years requested by the Mort family.
“If approved, the city expects that the new facility will produce a net of $4.3 million in new tax revenues over the 10 years,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Thursday.
The facility would include 28 loading docks on the west side of the building with parking for 25 semi-trailers and would generate as many as 125 semi-truck trips daily during busy months and about half that number during the down season.
All of the necessary utilities are available in the area, according to Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department.
The next step in the process for the new warehouse/distribution center is approval of a final plat request.