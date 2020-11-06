ANDERSON — A new business expects to open next spring in the former Family Christian Book Store location.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved the request of Oklamiss Investments for a special exception at 2015 University Blvd. to open a dialysis clinic.
The building also housed the small-scale Sears Store, which closed in 2019.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the business is another way to repurpose an existing building.
He said Fresenius Kidney Clinic intends to occupy between 6,000 and 8,000 square feet of the building with the additional space on the north side available for a future tenant.
Stires said the company expects to employ between 15 and 18 people.
The clinic will be through physician referral by appointment only.
The clinic is expected to be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Local real estate agent Jim Bitner said the plans are for a significant investment in the property to include a sprinkler system and an upgraded plumbing system.
Work is expected to start by the end of the year and the clinic will open in the early spring, he said.
Bitner said Oklamiss Investments will have a 12-year lease on the property with two renewal options.
“They will be at this location for a long time,” he said.
BZA members agreed to provide a requested waiver to not construct sidewalks along East Fourth Street.
The developer was given one year to construct sidewalks on the north side of the property along University Boulevard.
John Suko, chairman of the BZA, said that when J.D. Byrider was approved for an expansion to the west of its current location on Scatterfield Road, a requirement was to construct sidewalks on University Boulevard.
Stires said J.D. Byrider received approval for the expansion four years ago but the work has not started.
“We required J.D. Byrider to construct sidewalks on University Boulevard,” board member Greg Spencer said. “We should require along University Boulevard. One year to complete the work is acceptable.”
