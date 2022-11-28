ANDERSON — The new owners of one of the city’s most popular eateries are promising changes that will modernize patrons’ dining experience without compromising the distinctive menu favorites that have made it a local institution.
The Toast Café at 13th and Main streets downtown will close for several weeks in late winter to allow workers to begin overhauling the building’s interior, according to Steve Thompson and Philip George, who purchased the restaurant from Chris Gentry and closed on the sale last weekend.
Thompson, who owns real estate agency F.C. Tucker/Thompson in downtown Anderson, said the decision to go into business with George, a local chef and muralist, emerged as the two got to know each other while George dated and eventually married one of Thompson’s agents, Bayli Proctor. Thompson knew about George’s work at Oakley Brothers Distillery, where he redesigned the menu and oversaw a makeover of the pub’s kitchen, and at Bonge’s Tavern in Perkinsville.
“As I’m listening to Philip talk about what he’s doing and how he’s doing it with Oakley and his experience at Bonge’s, I figured out what a true culinary artist he is, just naturally,” Thompson said. “You can be trained, you can have all the experience in the world, but if you’re not passionate about it, then it’s never going to work.”
For his part, George was uncertain about whether he wanted to continue in restaurant work. With a thriving mural business and his work as a resident artist at A-Town Center, the demands on his time were plentiful. But, having spent much of his time downtown in recent years, he also saw potential in an area undergoing a transformation.
“I’d like to see, as part of the improvement of downtown and the growth of it, I’d like to see some more culture coming in,” George said. “It’s about seeing (Anderson) become a better place for people to live. The Toast fits into that vision and to those values because it has been an institution here for so long.”
George said he envisions tweaking the restaurant’s menu — including its well-known breakfast favorites — to accommodate some additions that appeal to foodies as well as the meat-and-potatoes crowd.
“We kind of want to do a hybrid of old Toast classics and then some more modern offerings that get people excited,” George said, “especially people who follow food, and chefs, and folks who would want to go and have those experiences with new foods. I’m very excited about that part.”
That hybrid approach will carry over, Thompson hopes, to the restaurant’s other amenities.
“It’s not going to be fancy, and we’re not going to try to turn the Toast into something that it’s not,” he said. “We want to more effectively manage the needs that come with the guests wanting to-go orders, and delivery and a quicker dining experience.”
The decision to sell one of Anderson’s notable dining landmarks wasn’t an easy one for Chris Gentry. The restaurant had been in his family for multiple generations, and he said he and his wife had built many friendships among the Toast’s regular customer base.
“I think we’re going to miss the customers more than anything and the friendships we’ve built over the years,” Gentry said. “We had no intention of keeping it for 15 years, but it’s been good to us.”
City officials anticipate few, if any, obstacles to the construction work that Thompson and George want to do to the building. Planned improvements include a substantial expansion of the kitchen and storage areas, as well as the addition of a covered, open-air patio to allow for seasonal outdoor dining.
“I don’t think they’re going to have any problems as far as permitting,” said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. “I’m glad that somebody’s buying (the restaurant) that wants to keep it going in the historical frame that it’s been.”