ANDERSON — Cultured Urban Winery has been awarded the grand prize from last month’s Flagship Pitch Anderson competition after the previous declared winner, the Toast Café, was ruled ineligible, Flagship Enterprise Center announced Wednesday.
The Toast, purchased last November by Steve Thompson and Phillip George, abruptly closed Friday, with Thompson later disclosing that personal problems led to a host of issues with the restaurant's operation and his real estate agency, F.C. Tucker in downtown Anderson.
According to Terry Truitt, president and CEO of Flagship Enterprise Center, the closure of the Toast meant the popular downtown eatery could no longer meet the conditions set forth in the inaugural Flagship Pitch competition and would forfeit the prize package of $20,000 in cash and business development services.
“While there may be a number of issues there, an obvious issue is the closing of the Toast,” Truitt said. “With the Flagship Pitch Anderson competition, the intent was to grow businesses in the Anderson area, and the pitch that was given by the Toast is not executable given that they’re closed.”
Treva Bostic opened Cultured Urban Winery — a restaurant and wine bar offering featured chefs, cooking classes, a selection of nonalcoholic beverages and weekly specials on food and wine — in May 2022.
Located in the former Cabbage Rose Eatery & Gift Shop on Meridian Street, the restaurant has become a popular after-hours destination before and after concerts at the Paramount Theatre and during the city’s monthly First Friday events.
At the Flagship Pitch event, Bostic presented a plan to expand the winery’s e-commerce platform and inventory and announced plans to increase community programming efforts with revenue generated from expanded e-commerce sales.
Kyle Lymberopoulos, owner of LivRite Fitness, was awarded a runner-up prize package, which includes $2,500 in cash and $1,500 in business consulting services.