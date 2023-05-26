ANDERSON — As he walked through the gaming areas at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino recently, Colin Skidmore encountered more than a dozen employees — desk attendants, table game dealers, bartenders — and greeted each of them by name.
Less than a month into his new job as the senior vice president and general manager at one of Indiana’s flagship racinos, Skidmore said he’s made a game out of learning the names of as many of the facility’s employees as he can.
“When you’re approachable and when you learn someone’s name and use it, you can learn things,” he said. “It’s important for me to get feedback from them, because they’re the ones who are connecting directly with our guests.”
Skidmore has followed a winding path through the gaming industry to land at Hoosier Park. His first job after high school was as a hotel bellman at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. From there he moved on to become a dealer and a casino operations scheduler before overseeing an efficiencies program for Caesars at the facility.
The latter role, which Skidmore said immersed him in nearly every part of the casino’s operations, helped him affirm that following a career track into management was what he wanted to do.
“I loved that job, and that’s where I realized a passion for me was to do something like that for the rest of my career,” he said. “(Becoming a) general manager was something I started focusing on.”
He soon became director of table games for Harrah’s Resort SoCal, but was told that if he wanted to lead his own property, he would have to look elsewhere.
In early 2020, he landed at Horseshoe Indianapolis — then known as Indiana Grand Casino – before moving on to become the general manager at the Trop Casino in Greenville, Mississippi. The opportunity to return to the Hoosier State — at a facility in the midst of a $40 million expansion project — was one he couldn’t turn down, he said.
A top priority in his new role, he added, will be “to make sure that we continue the momentum with our expansion.
“(Former GM) Trent (McIntosh) and the team here have done a fantastic job, really, teeing up the ball for me,” Skidmore said. “We’re really rolling into a better experience into our food outlets here and our bar refresh and some work trackside. There’s going to be some really cool stuff as this expansion goes on.”
Despite pandemic-related cuts that have reduced the racino’s staffing from nearly 1,000 to around 700, Hoosier Park remains one of the county’s largest employers, and Skidmore said he’s committed to ensuring its involvement in the community will remain vibrant.
“I’ve had great relationships with local governments, mayors, and would look to maintain similar things here,” Skidmore said. “We realize the importance of supporting a community financially and we want to maintain that and explore ways to really make sure we can make an impact positively as one of the major businesses in the area.”
A significant part of Hoosier Park’s identity, he noted, is and will continue to be harness racing. With the sport’s premiere event, the Breeders Crown, returning to the property this October, Skidmore said upgrades to racing amenities at the track will be in place for what he considers “a monumental occasion” this fall.
“We’re investing in racing,” he said. “We want to make sure it’s a priority for us, and it is a big part of Harrah’s Hoosier Park for sure.”
Local business and government leaders said they’re confident Skidmore will continue to build on the progress Hoosier Park made during McIntosh’s tenure.
“I know that they are committed to the same level of service toward the community and the same level of entertainment value to the community,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “There are a lot of good folks there that are dedicated to Madison County that will be working alongside Colin. We’re excited for Colin’s tenure to really kick off here.”