ANDERSON – Black-owned businesses in Madison County and elsewhere in Indiana will have another resource to tap for funding and other support services.
Bankable, the non-profit lending arm of the Flagship Enterprise Center, is launching a new loan fund to support Black-owned businesses throughout Indiana by providing resources to help secure affordable capital, as well as access to a range of business development services.
Adam Hoeksema, executive director of Bankable, outlined three primary functions of the Indiana Black-Owned Business Loan Fund, which will be supported by grant funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.
"We are thankful to be able to utilize grant funding from these agencies to be able to support Indiana Black-owned businesses that are unable to secure traditional bank financing,” Hoeksema said in a news release. “These grant funds will allow us to approve more loans and waive all closing fees for eligible businesses.”
Hoeksema said the new fund will increase the accessibility of loans to Indiana Black-owned businesses by providing fair financing and business development support. It will also provide support to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on those who may have missed out on funding from federal relief programs.
Hoeksema said history and numerous studies have shown that there is an ongoing measurable wealth gap between white and black families in the United States. This wealth gap can make it difficult for families or individuals to launch and grow a business, he added.
Another important role the fund will play, he said, will be to help small businesses build positive credit history and complete accurate financial reporting in order to reach profitability.
