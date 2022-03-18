ANDERSON — The new owner of the former First Savings building isn’t quite ready to give up on seeing the city’s downtown remade as a business hub.
But instead of persuading big-name companies to locate office space at his property, Mariusz Kurylo wants to open the roughly 72,000 square feet on 10 floors of the building at 33 W. 10th St. to smaller operations and startups — a vision he says will provide needed balance for those who work and play in the neighborhood.
“It’s pretty much the newest building (downtown), and it’s in fairly good shape,” Kurylo said. “We’ve had people come to me for the last several months, and they want to come in and convert it to residential units and whatnot. I don’t see this building in that aspect, even though I know the city wants to see it as residential.”
Kurylo, a financial adviser and real estate developer based in New York City, acquired the building through a commissioners’ tax sale last April, paying $3,333. He has invested about $1.5 million to clear the building’s back taxes, liens and other liabilities, including an estimated $1.2 million for the mortgage and about $250,000 to bring the electric bill current, he said.
The opportunity he sees with Anderson in general — and with the newly named Anderson Executive Tower in particular — is that even with business practices evolving in the wake of the pandemic, the city is better positioned than it was a generation ago to host companies across a variety of sectors.
“You think back to Anderson years ago when we had General Motors and they employed 30,000 people — half the population in the city — now it’s revitalizing itself by having different sectors within Anderson,” Kurylo said. “It’s not just one large employer. That’s what I like about it.”
Kurylo also owns properties in South Bend as well as Colorado. He said he tends to choose real estate investments in the Midwest because, although their short-term returns may not be as lucrative, “in the long run it definitely does make sense.”
Currently, about 10 office suites are leased on the third floor. Kurylo said he plans to methodically resolve a host of maintenance and infrastructure issues throughout the structure and begin filling spaces floor by floor, starting with the seventh and eighth floors, later this year.
His goal, barring economic setbacks, is to have the building fully occupied — or close to it — by 2025.
“If there are no issues with inflation, no issues with Ukraine, no issues with COVID or whatnot,” he said, “then I would like to see everything in full occupancy by then, which is pretty realistic — within three years, if nothing else happens.”
Local real estate experts have expressed guarded optimism about the idea of trying to bring more offices back downtown. While demand for such space exists, they said a nuanced understanding of tenants’ needs is critical.
“I’m cautiously optimistic about that type of situation developing downtown,” said Jim Bittner, managing broker for the commercial division with Re/Max Real Estate Solutions in Anderson. “There is a demand for office space downtown, but it’s coming from those smaller businesses that need small office suites.”
Kurylo has had introductory conversations with members of the city’s economic development team, and although their visions for the building may differ, they agree that success or failure will ultimately be determined by the demand for what he offers inside its walls.
“The question will be, in the end, what’s his market to fill up that space? It’s that simple,” said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. “We just want to see that space utilized. So the question will be, what is the market going to dictate there?”
