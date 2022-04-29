ANDERSON — It’s not quite her own vineyard, but for Treva Bostic, the opening of her urban winery still represents the fulfillment of a dream.
“It’s been a lot of sweat, tears and praying,” Bostic said during a recent preview at Cultured Urban Winery, her restaurant that occupies the former Cabbage Rose Eatery & Gift Shop on Meridian Street downtown.
“I’m excited. I’m elated, and I’m happy for Anderson as well. My family, my friends, everybody’s involved, and I couldn’t have done it without them. It’s been a team effort.”
Bostic, an Anderson native, said she’s long dreamed of owning her own vineyard, but after about 15 years of research, she moved her focus to wineries.
Having visited vineyards and wine estates worldwide and learning about the operations of winemakers on large and small scales, she began experimenting with her own production methods.
“By having smaller lots of grapes and juices, I discovered that I could create different wines to satisfy the expanding palates of clients who enjoy a wide variety of winemaking styles,” she said.
About three years ago, she began looking at potential sites for a restaurant. Fishers, she said, proved to be too expensive for her budget, and an initial search of downtown Anderson locations yielded few results with promise.
“Initially, it was a very disappointing journey,” she said. “There were several no-shows, no responses, or there were just (building) owners who did not want a winery in their buildings.”
Other properties, she added, needed too much renovation to keep startup costs reasonable.
Last summer, soon after the owners of Cabbage Rose announced they would be closing their establishment permanently, Bostic received a call from David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, about the upcoming vacancy. With a fully outfitted commercial kitchen, the space proved to be ideal.
The neighborhood, Bostic said, “is easy to get to from many of the cities and towns in Central Indiana. Anderson is committed to investing in the development of our arts, cultural activities and the growing retail market in the downtown district. It’s the perfect location for a live-work-play environment.”
Wine enthusiasts who attended one of the restaurant’s preview nights said they’re excited to support the new business, in part because of the distinctive niche it will fill in the area’s after-hours dining and entertainment offerings.
“This is upscale and classy,” said Nancy Horvath, who lives in Muncie. “I think this is a destination for people to come to downtown Anderson, especially with the other things that I know Anderson does offer, with the Paramount and things like that. This would be a great before or after meeting place — a great way to start your evening or end it.”
Anderson economic development officials are welcoming Bostic’s announcement as well, noting that her plans to make some of her wine on site should attract increasing numbers of out-of-town visitors.
“(The urban winery concept) is a little different than what we have downtown as far as the existing, and because of that, the thinking is that’s another niche among local folks and folks outside the community that we can pull into downtown,” said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department.
“The establishments that we have downtown that are drawing people in are establishments that we want to continue to support and encourage.”
Bostic still hopes to find the right opportunity to pursue owning a vineyard, but for now, carving out a niche in the city’s downtown business community promises to be a rewarding experience.
“I still haven’t given up on having my own vineyard someday,” she said. “In fact, I hope that one day, I’ll be able to grow my own grapes and make wine from my own vineyard. Anderson will be my home base for the winery.”