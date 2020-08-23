ANDERSON — Since she was a young child Morgan Newsom has been artistic and is now using those talents to operate a small business.
Newsom, 24, who was born and raised in Anderson, started Balloon Creations by XO Morgan in 2018. The XO stands for "hugs and kisses."
In addition to operating the small business from her home, Newsom works as a claim adjustor.
“Ever since I was a young child, I was artistic,” she said. “I enjoyed painting and creating things.”
Newsom said the business started on a trial-and-error basis and has grown to the point where she is providing decorations on most weekends.
“It’s been fun making people’s ideas come to life,” she said.
Balloon Creations provides decorations for birthday parties, graduations, baby showers, weddings and anniversaries.
“It has been very steady,” Newsom said. “The business started word-of-mouth and expanded to Facebook.”
She learned how to create balloon art through an online class and YouTube videos.
Most of her business is for birthday parties and baby showers in Madison County, she said, but she has also provided creations in Hamilton County.
“I love seeing the creations after they're done,” she said. “It’s the wow factor. The kids get very excited.”
In planning decorations for birthday parties, she asks about favorite cartoon characters and color schemes.
“I have thought about opening a storefront in Anderson in the next few years,” she said.
Newsom said one location for Black-owned businesses would be exciting if all the businesses worked together.
She said her family was very supportive and she received a lot of input from family members including her grandfather, Bill Watson, who operates the Pittt Barbecue on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
“They told me not to stress myself out,” Newsom said.
The coronavirus pandemic resulted in only three event cancellations and several were rescheduled to later dates.
“I’m probably the only business in Anderson offering decorations made from balloons,” she said.
In her garage is a supply of more than 1,000 balloons in many different colors.
“I want to expand in the future and offer catering,” Newsom said.
The business can be located on Facebook at Balloon Creations XO Morgan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.