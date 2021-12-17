ANDERSON — With inflation running at a high not seen in nearly four decades, local shoppers say that in some cases, they’re making difficult choices when it comes to everyday financial decisions.
“It’s definitely been a rough year so far,” said Dairel McCormick of Anderson as he loaded groceries into his truck outside the Walmart on Scatterfield Road this week. “We’re definitely moving things around and (putting) off some things to get other things.”
The latest data on the topic, released by the Department of Labor a week ago, shows consumer prices climbed 6.8% during the 12-month period ending in November, before seasonal adjustment. That’s the fastest it’s risen in 39 years.
Equally concerning, the core index — a device economists use to detect underlying inflation trends by omitting more volatile prices in categories such as food and energy — jumped 0.5% in November after a 0.6% increase in October. That index is up 4.6% since last year, the largest one-year increase since August 1991.
Overall, economists are pointing to soaring prices for food, shelter and gasoline as the main culprits driving the increases.
“I think that everyone is feeling the inflationary pressure, especially seeing that 6.8% increase that we’ve seen,” said Lonnie Leeper, an associate professor of finance at Anderson University. “It’s definitely having an impact as consumers are dealing with food, energy and shelter costs.”
Some shoppers mentioned that gasoline prices, having peaked near $3.40 a gallon in October before gradually declining to around $3.10 in early December, have forced them to make adjustments elsewhere in their household budgets. Others, though, said the effect on their wallets has been negligible.
“Gas is up, but it’s been that way for a while. I’ve seen it below $3 a gallon,” said Mike Olive of Anderson. “Overall, stuff is up a little bit, but to me it doesn’t seem to be as bad as what they’re making it out to be, what some people are saying.”
Olive, who said he was laid off last year due to COVID-19, added he’s spending less on some foods, such as bee and cutting back in other areas, but overall, he’s seen minimal disruption to his spending habits.
“I do a lot of shopping online, like a lot of people nowadays,” he said. “To me, it’s not that bad.”
Other consumers are looking at measures the federal government is taking — including President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion spending plan, known as the Build Back Better bill, which is making its way through Congress — with skepticism.
“I own my own business, so I can’t say it’s not affecting me, but you just keep pushing on, right?” said Mike Davis of Anderson. “You’ve just got to keep doing what you’re doing.”
The Federal Reserve, which lowered interest rates to near zero during the pandemic last year, will likely back two or three rate hikes next year in a bid to bring inflation under control. But AU’s Leeper cautioned that while those actions may bring short-term relief, there is no magic solution.
“We’ve seen rising inflation, in the past, and each of those situations (is) unique and different,” he said. “The levers that are going to be looked at are related to what we can do to manage the money supply. The management of interest rates is going to be a key component moving forward, but even those (measures) will create some pressures. There are no silver bullets, but it’s a matter of delicately balancing those competing interests.”
