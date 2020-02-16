ALEXANDRIA — Despite the recent departure of its economic development director and a new person occupying the mayor’s office, the city’s efforts to populate its business park remain unhampered, officials say.
The 473-acre site northeast of the city has been a recurring object of discussion among residents concerned with a perceived lack of progress on the project, which began to take shape in 2015 during the administration of former Mayor Jack Woods.
The site has been certified as ready for development by the McCallum Sweeney AEP Quality Site Program, and it has a fiber-ready certification from AT&T. Norfolk & Southern has also given it a prime rail designation, considered a superior rating for businesses moving products via railroad.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” said Alan Moore, a consultant working with the city on several projects. “We’ve had several leads that have come through just since we’ve taken office. We’ve made it past the initial stage with at least one of them.”
Moore said the city is also working on some shorter-term projects, including downtown revitalization and infrastructure enhancements. A $700,000 federal grant, awarded through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, is earmarked for wastewater system improvements under an agreement with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The city also recently received more than $400,000 from the state of Indiana’s Community Crossings grant program. That money is being used to address stormwater issues inside the city limits.
All of these measures, officials say, trace back to the premise that attracting new businesses and developing a robust local economy starts with reliable infrastructure and quality-of-life initiatives.
“It all goes back to quality of life,” new mayor Todd Naselroad said. “We want to build a new park. We want sidewalks. We want streets. It’s all about quality of life. We want things to appear like this is someplace you’d want to raise your family.”
Moore also consults with officials in Elwood on economic development projects. He says that communities in northern Madison County that, because of their location, population and other factors, employ different approaches to economic development, share information and ideas regularly. The Madison County Corporation for Economic Development is also a key resource.
“We’re close obviously to Anderson, Elwood, even Kokomo, Muncie,” Moore says. “It’s a unique situation because I can meet (Elwood planning director) Bill Savage in 10 minutes because we’re right here.
“With the (wastewater) phosphate project, we’ve been (to Elwood) three times, including with their engineers yesterday, and I think that will save a great deal of money having them show, here’s what we need, versus what they have budgeted, which is probably beyond what we need,” Moore added.
“So in that aspect, that’s going to save some resources. And there will be some other ways that northern Madison County can work together and partner.”
