ALEXANDRIA — Like many farmers in the area, officials working to develop the Alexandria Business Park have seen setbacks in their work due mainly to unusually wet weather early in the year.
Work at the 473-acre site northeast of the city was hampered this spring when machinery being used to drill test wells became stuck, bringing work to a halt. Efforts to locate an aquifer that would provide water for future businesses at the park are expected to resume soon.
“We’re hoping to get them back this fall and do that testing,” Alexandria Mayor Ron Richardson said. “If that testing proves out, then we’ve talked with some other adjoining property owners about establishing the rights to that area for that water for the business park.”
In the meantime, interest in the site has remained steady. Warren Brown, Alexandria’s director of economic development, says the city has fielded more than 150 requests for information on the site and has hosted 12 site visits by representatives of prospective tenants.
“We’ve had really good looks, and we’ve had really good looks on an international basis,” Brown said. “The site has been advertised through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, through the state of Indiana, and we’ve had 12 companies come on site, all with international ownership. So we feel like we’ve got really good looks. It’s a matter of getting that right one at the right time.”
Plans for the business park began to take shape in 2015 during the administration of former Mayor Jack Woods. The site has received fiber ready certification from AT&T, and Norfolk & Southern has given it a prime rail designation, considered a superior rating for businesses moving products via railroad. Road improvements — including dedicated turn lanes to accommodate semitrailer traffic — and other infrastructure enhancements are also planned.
The city received $360,000 in county funds last fall to locate three wells at the business park. Officials have worked with the Corporation for Economic Development to market the site, and the delay in running test wells, although considered a setback, has not hindered those efforts, according to Rob Sparks, executive director of the CED.
“It hasn’t slowed up anybody’s interest in the site,” Sparks said. “It just takes awhile to market these sites. We can’t dictate. All we can do is continue to put product out and try to make it as desirable as possible.”
Brown says as preparations at the site continue, flexibility in its infrastructure is also on their minds. The property is big enough, he says, to house three buildings the size of Anderson’s Nestle plant, which currently takes up about a million square feet.
“With manufacturing today, you have an awful lot of robotics,” Brown said. “You have less people doing the same thing of what many people did 20 years ago. We don’t know what it would look like. Obviously, I would like to see 1,000 jobs out there. But what we’re looking for is a manufacturer or a business that would come out there and provide local opportunity. We would try to work with them so that they would work with us so we could train locals, too.”
Richardson says all the parties involved in preparing the site remain focused on the potential long-term dividends once the city lands one or more businesses there.
“The property is very large,” he said. “It has prime rail. It has fiber along State Road 28. We’re working on the water. We think it’s just a matter of time before we get that first business to land. And then we think once that happens, others will follow and it will become a great location for businesses in the community.”
