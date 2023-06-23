ANDERSON — The local lithium-ion battery maker that laid off nearly all of its employees this week has no plans to file for bankruptcy and should be able to process its current orders from existing inventory, economic development officials have confirmed.
EnerDel Inc., which had moved its headquarters from Indianapolis to Anderson nearly a year ago, announced the layoffs internally Monday. The move reportedly affected about 50 employees at the company’s 73rd Street headquarters as well as at least 25 workers at its California advanced engineering technology center.
Despite the layoffs, local observers believe operations could eventually resume at the company once its current obligations are met.
“I wouldn’t bet against them,” said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. “They’ve got a very attractive product in the marketplace … and they’ve kept enough cash on hand to handle their current liabilities.”
The company has experienced significant challenges in the green technology sector, even as public sentiment toward renewable energy grows more favorable. Competition for lucrative government subsidies to assist in manufacturing batteries and other renewable energy sources has intensified, and several electric vehicle makers and battery producers have recently brought overseas production back to the U.S.
“It’s a competitive field, and it’s a choppy sea,” said Terry Truitt, president and CEO of the Flagship Enterprise Center. “You’re kind of in a feast-and-famine cycle, it’s a lot like the wild, wild west, which is exciting, but it can be dangerous. There are opportunities and obstacles.”
Truitt shared a statement from EnerDel, which reads: “The company’s board and counsel are evaluating options for resuming operations or selling any key components of the business.”
EnerDel has been a Flagship tenant since its move to Anderson, and Truitt said the Flagship would work with the company’s leadership to help displaced workers find new employment.
“Obviously, there’s a direct impact on those employees who no longer have a job,” Truitt said. “We’ve been actively looking for options for some of those employees.”