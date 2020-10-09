ANDERSON — Pandemic-related restrictions may have curtailed the plans of many communities for trick-or-treating and other traditional Halloween activities this year, but for many local specialty retailers, it’s business as usual.
“We’re doing pretty good here,” said Jordan Hannah, an assistant manager at Spirit Halloween, 4622 S. Scatterfield Road. “We’re hiring more people and we’re getting more hours in for the people that are working, so we’re expecting more people to come in.”
Hannah acknowledged that many of the store’s customers realize that Halloween gatherings and trick-or-treat outings likely won’t happen this year, but there is still plenty of demand for other merchandise.
“Home décor has been going pretty quick,” he said. “Anything ‘Hocus Pocus’ has been going real fast for some reason, even though the movie is super old. And we are still selling some costumes. A lot of the Michael Myers trick-or-treat stuff is doing well.”
Nationally, consumer spending related to Halloween is expected to drop by about 8% compared to last year. Still, according to a survey commissioned by the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend about $8 billion on Halloween-related merchandise and entertainment. However, instead of costumes and candy, some of that spending may be diverted to other items, like home décor, toys and other keepsakes.
“Consumers continue to place importance on celebrating our traditional holidays, even if by untraditional standards,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation.
Many analysts say that the pandemic isn’t necessarily the only thing throwing Halloween and other traditional holidays into a cloud of uncertainty this year. The upcoming presidential election and an uneven economic recovery are among the factors on people’s minds as they make spending decisions this fall.
“To the degree everyone is sort of holding their breath until the election results are in and clear, they are likely to hold off on spending,” said Steve Horwitz, an economics professor at Ball State University. “They may also divert that spending to other things as a hedge against that uncertainty.”
Horwitz said it’s possible that, with some states mulling extensions on mask mandates and other health and safety measures, consumers may also choose to spend money on more essential items.
“Without trick-or-treating or parties, the reasons to spend will not be there and we would expect spending to fall,” he said. “When people can’t celebrate the holiday, they won’t spend.”
