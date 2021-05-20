ANDERSON — An opportunity to continue his financial career in a place he considers home created a natural fit for Migual Patterson at Lampco Federal Credit Union.
The Anderson High School graduate was recently named the credit union’s CEO, a choice made more logical, according to board members, by Patterson’s knowledge of and involvement in the community.
“The credit union is a local entity in our community,” said Rodney Chamberlain, board director at Lampco. “The opportunity for Migual being from Anderson, having family in Anderson, having ties in Anderson … knowing the people in the community and knowing what Anderson needs, that was the fit that was a big part of the decision.”
Patterson brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the finance industry. He most recently served as a vice president with Community First Bank and Salin Bank in commercial lending, and was also vice president at BMO Harris specializing in commercial and agriculture relationships.
During the search process, Patterson said he quickly became excited by the opportunity to blend his financial experience with his passion for building relationships in the local business community.
“That was a big deal for the board, finding somebody who knew the community well,” Patterson said.
He has also served as the finance, credit and cash manager at Teays River Investments, an agriculture private equity firm. He started his career with Citigroup as an assistant vice president in credit and middle market lending.
Patterson graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor of science in management/finance and a masters in business administration.
Patterson has served locally as the treasurer for his church, chief financial officer for the Madison County Urban League, and as the CFO and a founding member of the Anderson City Wide Toy Giveaway.
