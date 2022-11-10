ANDERSON — The Jane Pauley Community Health Center held an open house Wednesday to celebrate an expansion of its services at the Wigwam.
The complex now houses dental services that will be offered alongside the family and behavioral health care services that have existed there since 2017.
“By adding our local dental services to the Wigwam location, we are pleased to have one singular site in Madison County to provide comprehensive, affordable care for all,” said Marc Hackett, CEO of Jane Pauley Community Health Center.
“Our mission is caring for our communities, so we hope to see our local partners … connect on how we best serve our community members needing health care and other resources and support services.”
The dental clinic is relocating from its previous location at D26-Ebbert Career Center. Staff members said bringing the health center’s dental operations into the same complex with other offices will allow for more effective, integrated treatment.
“It gives us an opportunity to link patients quickly who might have behavioral health needs,” said Heather Waymire, a practice manager at the health center. “We can look at a patient holistically.”
Waymire added that a specific element of behavioral health that staff members will now be able to address is the angst many patients feel when they arrive for a dental appointment.
“We all know that’s a huge issue for dental care, so we can have our psychologist see them prior to the appointment,” Waymire said, “just to spend a few minutes with them to help them bring down that anxiety for the appointment.”
The Wigwam location is one of two in Madison County that are federally qualified health care centers. Those outpatient clinics, under Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, qualify for specific reimbursements under Medicare and Medicaid.
Dental services at the Wigwam will include examinations, restorations and fillings, periodontal treatment, cleaning and extractions.