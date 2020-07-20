ANDERSON – PNC Bank will close its downtown branch in mid-October and combine its operations with the Mounds Mall branch.
According to a letter sent to account holders, the Anderson Central branch, which had been closed temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, will close permanently on Oct. 16.
“It is important to note that uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the planned process for this transition,” the letter reads. “We remain committed to serving you with as minimal further disruption as possible.”
The decision undoubtedly will hurt the downtown business community in the short term as workers will lose the convenience of walking to the bank to conduct transactions, said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department.
“Losing a bank, especially the central branch that’s been there a long time, it’s a blow,” Winkler said. “There’s a lot of consolidation now with banks and how they serve customers.”
A message requesting comment left for a PNC spokesperson had not been returned late Monday morning.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
