ANDERSON — As friends and family members began approaching Cali Killian for gift ideas for her kids this year, she decided to make things simple.
“I’ve been telling them to just go ahead and get either Amazon gift cards or store gift cards,” the Anderson resident said during a recent shopping trip to Meijer. “That way it’s easier, and they can go pick out what they want.”
In a year marked by businesses struggling to adapt to a multitude of health and safety guidelines and chart a path forward through a maze of lockdowns and operating restrictions, gift cards have emerged as a go-to option both for givers and receivers this Christmas.
“I usually get gift cards for my brother, because he lives in South Dakota, and they don’t have the same stores that they have here,” said Sara Fauquher, a Muncie resident who added that she plans to purchase between five and 10 gift cards to give to friends and family. “I also get them for my mom and dad because they go out to eat now that they’re retired.”
A recent survey by the National Retail Federation found that the average consumer will purchase three to four gift cards this holiday season, making them the second most popular gift idea, behind only clothing and accessories. The NRF expects gift card sales this season to reach $27.5 billion.
“People are getting away from giving physical things and stuff and instead giving an experience,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve heard the conversation of, ‘Mom, I don’t need another sweater. What I do need is memories with you and Dad. I’d love to go to dinner with you and talk and spend more time with family.’”
Whitson estimates that roughly 15% of Chamber members have gift card programs — most of them in the food service and retail sectors. Those offerings have been an invaluable lifeline for several discretionary businesses that saw revenue all but dry up during weeks of shutdowns in April and May.
“I think it’s finding a niche that works for your particular business and then people letting you know what they appreciate,” said Lyla Graddy, owner of Lookworthy Face and Body Retreat in Anderson.
Graddy said sales of gift certificates for the spa’s products and services have been down this year, but that in the week leading up to Christmas, she expects them to pick up.
Other local retailers — especially those featuring unique, only-in-Madison-County merchandise — have seen robust gift card sales in part, some say, to people looking ahead to the end of the pandemic.
“You’re giving a gift for the inevitability of when the virus is gone,” Whitson said, “so that people can still have those traditional family meals going out to their favorite restaurants.”
The perception of gift cards as impersonal, take-the-easy-way-out ideas has faded in recent years, mainly, Whitson said, because of a renewed emphasis on experiences and spending time together.
“I don’t think it’s impersonal to give a date night to somebody, to a co-worker and their spouse,” he said. “I don’t think that you need to be directly involved. I think it’s really in how it’s packaged and sold to the recipient of the gift card and what the intent was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.