ANDERSON — In introducing its new line of miniature treats to coincide with warmer temperatures, Prairie Farms chose to go back to basics.
This week, the Illinois-based dairy company launched Small Batch Premium Just Dipped Mini Classic ice cream bars. Packaged in limited edition variety packs, each unit contains 12 individually wrapped bars weighing about 1.5 ounces. The bars feature vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream and are made with simple ingredients, according to a news release.
“Nostalgic flavors are always on trend with consumers,” said Matt McClelland, chief executive officer and executive vice president for Prairie Farms. “Just like our ice cream, each bar starts with the basics — milk and cream from our family-owned dairy farms.”
The Mini Classic ice cream bars represent the first entry into the frozen novelty category for Prairie Farms, which owns a distribution facility in Anderson. Company officials said ice cream for the new bars will be blended in small batches to ensure a rich and creamy texture and set the product apart from other offerings.
“Our dairy farmers’ commitment to providing high-quality milk has kept our brand strong since 1938,” McClelland said. “Because we’re celebrating our 85th anniversary, the timing could not be better to introduce our first-ever Prairie Farms’ Small Batch novelty on their behalf.”