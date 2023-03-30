EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Prairie Farms Dairy is promoting Chris Hackman to chief operating officer.
Hackman now is senior vice president of operations. On Saturday, April 1, he will succeed Gary Aggus, who has been the company’s COO since 2006.
In February, Aggus announced that he would step down.
“I am grateful for Gary’s dedicated service as chief operating officer and wish him the very best as he transitions into the next phase of his career,” said Matt McClelland, Prairie Farms’ CEO and executive vice president.
“At the same time, I am thrilled to have Chris assume this critical leadership role and look forward to our work together for many more years. Chris’ extensive knowledge, experience and dedication to do right for our farmer-owners, associates and customers makes him the ideal person for the COO position.”
Including his 16-year tenure with Prairie Farms, Hackman brings 30 years of experience in the dairy industry to his new position.
“Dairy has always been a part of my life, as I am the third generation of a dairy family,” Hackman said in a news release. “I understand the crucial role of operational excellence in returning value to our hard-working dairy farmers.
“Not only am I honored to accept the chief operating officer position, but it is a privilege to work with our extraordinary team of associates. Together, we will lead Prairie Farms to continued growth and operational excellence.”
Hackman now serves on the Missouri State Milk Board Advisory Committee, Missouri Dairy Products Association Board of Directors and the All-Star Association Board of Directors.
In 2017, he was inducted into the Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors and received the Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors Leadership Award for his outstanding service to the Missouri dairy industry.