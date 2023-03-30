Weather Alert

...Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Friday Afternoon and Evening... ...Strong Non-Thunderstorm Wind Gusts Expected Overnight Friday Night and Saturday... An intense low pressure system will move across the Plains Friday and into the Great Lakes Friday night. Increasing moisture transport, vertical wind shear, and some instability ahead of this system will occur over the Ohio Valley on Friday and Friday evening ahead of a strong cold front. As a result, after some morning showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday, numerous showers and stronger thunderstorms are expected over central Indiana by late Friday afternoon and evening. Given strong atmospheric wind fields, some of the storms could become severe with locally damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, along with heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning, and some hail. The area of greatest concern over central Indiana appears to be west- central Indiana counties and communities, but all residents of central Indiana should monitor weather conditions on Friday. After the cold front passes though the area Friday night and thunderstorms end, west to southwest surface winds will be quite gusty overnight Friday night and Saturday. Winds will gust to 40 to 50 mph at times, which could present a hazard for high profile vehicles and loose objects, and could result in some tree limbs being downed. A Wind Advisory may be needed in later forecasts. Exercise caution if outside during this time period due to the expected strong wind gusts.