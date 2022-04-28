ANDERSON — Two current county officeholders are vying for the Republican Party nomination for Madison County commissioner.
Incumbent Commissioner Kelly Gaskill, seeking a second term, is being challenged by current County Clerk Olivia Pratt.
Pratt has been slated by the Madison County Republican Party leadership and Friends of Madison County.
Earlier this year, Pratt decided not to seek a second term as county clerk, stating that she’d done everything she wanted to in that office, mainly establishing vote centers in Madison County.
Vote centers are being used for the first time in Tuesday’s primary election.
“I still want to work to help people,” Pratt said. “As a commissioner, there is a wider scope to be able to assist people.”
Gaskill said during her first term in office, she did two other jobs in addition to being a commissioner. She took over the role of county administrator and received a state certification to receive highway funding.
She said that while president of the board of commissioners, the county changed group insurance providers that saved taxpayers $120,000.
Gaskill said that decision was reversed by the current majority.
“I’m a proponent of transparency,” she said. “I want the website fixed for live streaming of meetings and more information. I want people to know whom to contact to get things done.”
Gaskill said the county should look at using a portion of the federal American Rescue Plan funding to pay a portion of the cost of the new county jail.
“That would save some money,” she said.
Pratt said the taxpayers are fed up with the bickering taking place among elected officials.
“Transparency is more than live streaming meetings,” she said. “It should already be done. I feel more people should be involved in the process and have a say in the decisions being made.”
Pratt said officials should listen to residents when making decisions, which is how government is supposed to work.
She said one area of concern is providing more incentives and benefits for county employees to retain those with experience.
“That impacts the public,” Pratt said, “in the providing of services.”
Pratt said as a commissioner, she plans to be involved in the courthouse operations and be willing to examine changes that will make government more effective and efficient.
Gaskill said people should vote for her because of her integrity, honesty and transparency.
Pratt said she has a good working relationship with most of the other elected officials and departments heads in the county.
“I believe we are all should be public servants,” she said. “I have proved that during my term.”