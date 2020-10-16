ANDERSON – Purdue Polytechnic will host its inaugural Madison County Virtual Job Fair from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Participating employers include Elwood Staffing; SMC; NTN; Barber Manufacturing; Ertl Enterprises; Precision Strip; and Owens-Illinois.
“We’ve got a lot of good companies, and as you see they need workers. With the COVID situation, it makes it hard for the companies to find workers,” said Kris Beck, Purdue Polytechnic’s coordinator for the event.
The free public event is being conducted on the Zoom conferencing platform to keep all participants safe from exposure to the coronavirus. No pre-registration is required.
“The nice part is you’re going to be able to do this from your house,” Beck said.
Information that will be distributed during the virtual job fair includes links to online job applications, company profiles and contact information.
“It is critical that we collaborate and help facilitate these events with our industry partners during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Corey Sharp, director at Purdue Polytechnic. “Companies are rehiring and people are looking for work, so hosting a virtual job fair is a safe and relatively easy way to connect people.”
For more information about the free virtual job fair, contact Beck at 765-648-2920 or kkbeck@purdue.edu or visit www.purdue.edu/anderson.
