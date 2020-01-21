FISHERS — One of Madison County’s largest employers plans to grow even more this year.
Officials with Elwood-based Red Gold announced their intention to add two new processing lines to the company’s plant in northern Madison County, a project they termed “a multimillion-dollar expansion” of its operations that will add jobs and expand its footprint both locally and nationally.
The company’s announcement came during an event to honor its new partnership with the Folds of Honor foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of military members who have died or sustained disabling injuries while on active duty in the United States armed forces.
“We grow a very competitive crop here in the Midwest and we have a really good workforce,” said Beau Reichart, chief operations officer at Red Gold. “So we can capitalize on that and we can move pretty fast, so when we decide we want to do something, we can do it.”
The new processing lines will allow the company, which currently employs more than 1,300 people, to further diversify its product offerings and bring added efficiency to its workflow, officials said.
“It’s going to be two really neat automated lines that are going to allow us to make some more tomato products that we don’t currently make,” said Red Gold Senior Vice President Tim Ingle.
Reichert and others said they would provide more details on the project in the coming weeks.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was also on hand for the announcement of the company’s initiative with Folds of Honor. Ingle said the company plans to add the organization’s logo, a triangle-folded flag, to the labels of its tomato ketchup bottles. Red Gold will contribute a portion of the proceeds from sales of its special “Red Gold Folds of Honor” ketchup to the foundation’s efforts to fund scholarships for qualifying relatives of service members who die or become disabled during active military duty. Folds of Honor representatives said they are in discussions with several universities in Indiana about the possibility of setting up programs to fully cover tuition costs for those who qualify.
“Red Gold is such an incredible Hoosier business and so much a part of Indiana,” Crouch said. “Having a partnership between these entities to be able to honor those men and women is something that is incredible.”
