ANDERSON — Employment in the advanced energy sector was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but the industry still had a statewide workforce of more than 83,000 at the end of 2020, according to a new report from a leading advocacy group.
The state’s wind and electric vehicle sectors saw growth rates of 6% and 2%, respectively, a fact sheet released by Indiana Advanced Energy Economy shows. According to a news release, companies in those sectors now employ four times as many Indiana workers as the state’s auto manufacturing industry.
“In spite of economic downturns nationwide, advanced energy jobs in Indiana should see a strong rebound in 2021,” said Caryl Auslander, director at Indiana Advanced Energy Economy (IAEE). “The advanced energy industry has proven it is ready to lead our post-COVID recovery, with employers projecting 6 percent job growth for the state. Not only do these jobs offer quality employment for Hoosiers, they spur added cost savings for consumers and create overall economic growth for our state.”
The state’s 21st Century Energy Task Force was set to meet this week, in part to continue an ongoing evaluation of the state’s energy policies. Auslander said her group’s report should prove to be a valuable resource as the task force formulates recommendations for state lawmakers to consider.
The task force has been asked to develop ideas for increasing energy efficiency’s role in meeting the state’s power needs; create methods for protecting taxpayers from costs associated with retiring older, less efficient power plants; and conceptualize energy investment zones for renewable energy development, according to the release.
