ANDERSON — On the surface, answering the question of who should be in charge of fixing a product that breaks — the consumer, or the company that sold it — seems straightforward.
In practice, it hasn’t always been that simple.
From cellphones to electronic appliances, manufacturers have for decades made it more difficult to repair the things they sell. They’ve done so by restricting who can obtain replacement parts or, through licensing and other procedures, limiting who can work on them.
The issue has been particularly pervasive in the auto industry, where rapidly advancing technology has provided numerous choke points for manufacturers to withhold information needed by independent mechanics to diagnose problems and make repairs.
“There’s so much more advanced technology on these (newer) vehicles,” said Tony Urban, who owns Nick & B’s Auto Truck in Anderson. “We need to know what the cameras are seeing on the new cars, or the lane departure (system), or the collision avoidance systems — and we need the information in order to repair those vehicles as well.”
Last May, the Federal Trade Commission released a report to Congress concluding that, in part, “manufacturers use a variety of methods — such as using adhesives that make parts difficult to replace, limiting the availability of parts and tools, or making diagnostic software unavailable — that have made consumer products harder to fix and maintain.”
Legislation at both the federal and state levels during the last five years has taken steps to curb these practices. More than a dozen states are considering measures that would expand law enforcement options against repair restrictions.
Known as “right to repair” legislation, its intent is to close a loophole in copyright law that advocates say manufacturers are unfairly using against consumers.
By restricting the flow of information and replacement parts to third-party shops, they say, manufacturers are making it more difficult for products — especially automobiles — to be kept in good working order.
“We believe everyone should have access to the data they need to make necessary repairs as technology advances,” said Lisa Wall, senior manager of promotions and communications, AAA Hoosier Motor Club.
The club supports legislation co-authored by U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, which would eliminate penalties in the 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act that make it a crime to circumvent copyright on electronics for the purpose of repair.
That currently includes information and parts that many carmakers hold as proprietary, choosing only to release them to authorized dealers and, in turn, driving up repair costs.
“Some large corporations have been taking advantage of American consumers with unduly burdensome repair restrictions,” Spartz said in a news release. “It’s time to level the playing field for small businesses, mechanics … and consumers. We have to strike the right balance.”
Urban said his shop uses a third party vendor who gathers certain information about newer model vehicles that lets his mechanics work on them. That service comes at a price, which he said often has to be passed on to the customer.
“We’re already buying as much information as we possibly can in order to be able to repair these vehicles,” he said. “So anything that expands on that law, releasing that information, will be a benefit to us.”
The next frontier, he noted, will likely be emerging technology for electric vehicles, which several manufacturers have already signaled they will hold close to the vest unless specifically mandated otherwise.
“There’s really no emissions-related information there that they’re required to share with us,” Urban said. “They’d rather keep that information locked up. It’s not fair to the consumer … the end user needs to have some of this information available to them.”
