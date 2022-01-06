ANDERSON — COVID-related delays in construction and the shipping of materials have pushed the anticipated opening of the Ross discount department store in Applewood Center back to early March, according to a representative of the leasing company working with the retailer on the project.
Operating under the brand name Ross Dress for Less, the California-based chain was set to open its 15th Indiana location in the former Target building near Scatterfield Road late last year.
“We all kind of knew that some of the deadlines in the lease were going to be hard to hit on their end and on our end, because all of a sudden things just became crazy with delays,” said Meredith Contos-Brooks, chief operating officer at Contos Associates.
Contos-Brooks said that although no firm opening date has been made public, Ross officials hope to complete the process of customizing the store’s interior with their own fixtures and furnishings by the end of February. Many of the materials needed for those updates have been affected by worldwide shipping delays and supply chain bottlenecks that have only recently begun to ease, she added.
“You kind of get to a point where you just want things done correctly and you don’t want to miss anything, and we also, we understand what they’re going through because we went through it as well,” Contos-Brooks said.
“People are going to start seeing some movement in there,” she added. “I think that excites everybody because you can see that they’re working. I don’t know that they have a date written in stone, but we have kind of an idea that they’re shooting for the beginning of March.”
A message requesting comment left for a Ross representative went unreturned Wednesday.
