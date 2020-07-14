ANDERSON — Michael Schroyer has left his position as Northeast Region president of Ascension St. Vincent Health to take a similar leadership role with Baptist Health System in Louisville, he confirmed Tuesday.
Schroyer has spent the past 13 years with Ascension St. Vincent Health, including the past four and a half years as president of the health system’s northeast region, which includes Anderson St. Vincent Regional Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood and Ascension St. Vincent Randolph Hospital in Winchester.
“I was very honored and humbled to serve such great communities and to work with such great people,” Schroyer said. “Anderson, Mercy and Randolph are three great ministries of Ascension St. Vincent. I just love all of the people that I’ve worked with. They provide outstanding care to our communities that we serve.”
Schroyer said he was approached late last year by a national recruiter about the head position at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany. At the time, he said, he declined to pursue the opportunity, but “they kept calling me, so I started looking into it and talking to folks, and after praying a lot about it and discerning, I decided to move forward with it.”
Officials with St. Vincent Health System confirmed Schroyer’s last day with the organization was Friday.
A company spokesperson provided a statement which read: “We appreciate Michael Schroyer’s service in Anderson and the surrounding communities and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Schroyer said his decision was driven by prayer, adding that he will value the relationships he’s built in Madison County and the surrounding areas for years to come.
“It’s very hard to leave the community,” he said. “I’ve made so many lifelong friends, especially in Anderson and throughout Madison County, that made (leaving) very hard.”
Schroyer said he will begin his new role next week. In the meantime, Ascension St. Vincent Health has appointed North Region President Julie Manas as acting president for the Northeast Region. An Ascension St. Vincent spokesperson declined to comment on the company’s search for a permanent replacement.
