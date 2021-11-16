ANDERSON — Barely seven years removed from high school, Brock Savage sees a little of himself in the high school students who gathered with local business leaders Tuesday to discuss generational approaches to membership in the changing American workforce.
“It kind of takes me back to when I did things like this when I was their age,” said Savage, 25, who works as an account executive for a downtown Anderson insurance firm. “I remember it pretty well. I think it’s a good thing to learn what their lives are like.”
Savage and other business leaders participated in discussions and heard presentations about a variety of issues concerning the gaps between generations when it comes to technology, workplace culture and family backgrounds. The seminar was given by Leadership Academy of Madison County. The goal, said Jesse Reynolds, the group’s executive director, was for everyone to come away with a better understanding of the opportunities that can come from working with people in several generations.
“We want to lean into the idea of leadership connections, pairing the adults with the youth to kind of understand what the generational differences are,” Reynolds said. “We want to appreciate those differences, how we celebrate the strengths we all bring to the table, and how we make our work environments more effective for each generation or for each person involved.”
A series of generation games during the morning let the adult business leaders share their perspective on topics such as student loan debt, advancements in technology and how cultural touchstones can shape attitudes toward work-life balance.
“The baby boomer generation, they had the JFK and Robert Kennedy assassinations. They had the Marilyn Monroe scandal, they had the moon landing,” said Robby James, a junior at Anderson High School. “They had so much interesting stuff — they also had like Watergate — all kinds of political stuff happened there that I was really interested by.”
James and the majority of his peers were born after 9/11 and have grown up immersed in the technology that Savage, Reynolds and others have adapted to over decades.
“I work with kids, and I also have kids their age, so it’s been really enjoyable hearing the not-the-mom perspective of what they’re thinking about and how their perspectives have shifted in the generations,” said Stephanie Hamilton, who works with East Central Indiana CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates. “I’ve really enjoyed it.”
With the coronavirus pandemic driving more remote work and making various industries more technology-dependent, Savage said a tip he shared from his experience with several of the Youth Leadership Academy members was cultivating an attitude of flexibility toward their vocational goals.
“I was so dead set on a certain job, and when I went to college and graduated and interviewed and had this certain job that I really wanted, that I had my heart set on, it didn’t happen,” Savage said. “So for me, it’s about just being willing to be flexible and take that leap if there’s an opportunity there. You have to be able to learn something and be open to that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.