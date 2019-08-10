ANDERSON — The planned expansion of the Sirmax facility in Anderson is moving on a fast track with the promise of additional expansion in the future.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has approved up to a $1.75 million bond for the planned second expansion, and the Anderson City Council on Thursday approved the bond through passage on two of the three required readings of the ordinance.
In March, Sirmax acquired SER, which specializes in the recycling of plastics.
Sirmax is planning to purchase 35 acres and invest up to $26.7 million through the construction of a plastic recycling plant that will employ 38 people by 2024.
The new jobs would be phased in with the first 25 jobs being created by September 2020.
In addition to the $1.75 million through the bond, the city is providing an additional $600,000 in incentives to extend the rail spur on the former Guide property and for infrastructure improvements.
During the city council meeting, Anderson economic development director Greg Winkler said the company will pay $3.1 million in property taxes over 10 years and will have an annual payroll of $13.4 million.
“This is a company with a bright future,” Winkler said. “This is cutting-edge technology.”
He said Sirmax is planning to construct up to four plants in Anderson over the next eight to 10 years with a total investment of $100 million and the creation of up to 200 jobs.
“This will be the first plant of its type in the United States,” Winkler said of the plastic recycling company.
The Anderson Plan Commission has scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday to consider a primary plat for the SER facility, with the secondary plat considered on Aug. 27.
“The reason for this accelerated process is to get all easements recorded and utility work accomplished prior to the scheduled road improvements to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard,” said Micah Mitchell with the Anderson Municipal Development Department in an email.
Sirmax opened its North American headquarters in Anderson in 2016 and started production in 2017.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.