PENDLETON — As temperatures rise and daylight lingers in the evening, activity at baseball diamonds around Madison County is picking up and, local business owners hope, revenue will soon follow suit.
Economic development officials in communities of all sizes frequently tout quality-of-life initiatives in their efforts to lure employers and residents to their areas. Leisure options in the form of fitness centers, youth sports leagues and outdoor recreation areas are often a key part of those efforts.
“Our economic development plan is, basically, if it doesn’t add to the quality of life in Pendleton, we’re not going after it,” town manager Scott Reske said. “We want those things that increase the quality of life for people who live here as that growth comes up I-69. Obviously, health and wellness is of great importance to that.”
“We want to create the best environment for what we have now,” added Hannahrose Urbanski, the town’s planning director. “Anything that comes in will have to add to that quality of space.”
Reske pointed to the Community Sports and Wellness Center, a 122,000-square-foot facility that opened in December 2020, as an example of a project that will generate positive economic impact for years to come.
Located in a mostly industrial area just east of the interstate, the Sports and Wellness Center has quickly grown into a statewide and regional draw for tournaments in several sports, including tennis, gymnastics and pickleball. An estimated 100,000 people used the facility last year either as members, guests or spectators, according to Skye Huff, the center’s director of marketing and membership.
“We did take up kind of an unknown space,” Huff said. “We’re kind of tucked into an industrial area, but it’s nice that in that area, there’s a place where people can work on their health and wellness. That also impacts the economy when you have a healthy population.”
The center’s status as a hub for tennis and gymnastics programs — it’s believed to be the only facility in the state that houses such clubs — has brought hundreds of thousands of dollars into the area. Competitors in tournaments hosted by the facility have come from as far away as Hawaii, Huff noted.
Additionally, the center’s five pickleball leagues attract players from Greenfield, Carmel, Noblesville and Fishers. Many of those players are among the center’s 2,500-some regular members.
Reske said that as Pendleton positions itself to accommodate growth along the I-69 corridor, amenities promoting fitness for residents will be part of the approach town officials take when considering future projects.
“We see the growth coming, and it’s close to hitting us at a huge magnitude,” Reske explained. “We’re sort of in that pocket where we don’t have the population to support new things or bigger things just yet, but yet we know they need to be in place when that growth does come.”