FORT WAYNE — STAR Bank has hired a new community relations manager who will be charged with enhancing the company’s relationships with nonprofits throughout north and central Indiana, including in Madison County.
Brad Saleik, who joins STAR Bank after 20 years at the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel, said he will draw on his previous experience in the nonprofit sector to further his new employer’s connections with communities in the area.
“I have had the privilege of serving in the nonprofit sector and truly making a difference in people’s lives daily over the past few years,” Saleik said in a news release. “I see this as an opportunity to continue that work from a slightly different perspective.”
In his role, Saleik will be focused on creating and maintaining strategic partnerships and alignments with north and central region nonprofits, as well as external communications and media relations. He brings over 20 years of experience to the position.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for me, and I am thrilled to be joining the STAR team,” said Saleik
Saleik has lived in the Fort Wayne area for 25 years and led the News-Sentinel’s newsroom into its digital transition in 2017. He spent the last three years as marketing director for Blue Jacket, a local nonprofit organization.
“I’m joining a talented team and an organization that has built a strong footprint and rich history in this area. I am blessed and excited to have this opportunity.”