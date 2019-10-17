ANDERSON — The regional president of STAR Financial Bank will step down at the end of the year.
John McCreary, who has served in that role for the Fort Wayne-based community bank for 18 years, announced his retirement effective Dec. 31, according to a release from STAR Financial Bank. McCreary has spent the past 40 years in a variety of leadership positions for First Internet Bank, Summit Bank of Indianapolis, NBD Bank of Dayton, Ameritrust National Bank and American Fletcher National Bank.
“It was a perfect match when John joined the STAR team in 2001. In fact, little did we know then, the impact his leadership would have on our success,” STAR President Tom Wright said. “What I have appreciated most about John is his ability to foster a positive culture of high performers through encouragement and mentorship. We wish him the best in retirement.”
McCreary has served on several boards in Indiana and Ohio during his career, including the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee, FBI Citizens Academy, Day Nursery, Dayton Art Institute, Wright State University Foundation, Logansport Memorial Hospital, United Way of Cass County, Logansport Cass County Chamber of Commerce, Logansport Economic Development Foundation and Cass County Family YMCA.
“It is bittersweet to retire from the industry I love,” McCreary said. “I have been a member of the STAR family for the past 18 years, and it was a pleasure to spend each day with my teammates and clients at STAR Bank. I am beyond proud to have played a small part in creating the team who will take STAR into the future, and I am excited to see what mountains they will move.”
STAR Financial Bank has 40 locations in central and northeast Indiana, including four branches in Anderson, one in Pendleton and one in Elwood.
