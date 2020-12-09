MUNCIE — Thomas Miller, regional president of commercial banking at STAR Bank, has announced his retirement effective at the end of the year.
Miller, who had a successful career in banking and business development, joined the STAR team more than 16 years ago.
"Tom mentored and coached several STAR employees to successful careers,” STAR Bank President Tom Wright said in a news release. “His commitment to STAR has created consistent and steady growth year after year across our central region and beyond. His impact, both personally and professionally, will be missed.”
Wright noted Miller’s philanthropic support and volunteer efforts in Delaware County. Miller is involved in the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, East Central Indiana Regional Partnership, the Micro Loan Committee, Academy for Community Leadership and Delaware Advancement Corporation.
“I would like to note my appreciation to the STAR team for reaching out to me and giving me the opportunity to come to STAR Bank and lead the original Muncie Region and then ultimately the Central Region,” Miller said. “It has been an amazing experience and one I cannot offer enough words of thanks, as I prepare for my departure with very mixed emotions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.