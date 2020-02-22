ANDERSON — The Story Shop has built its reputation on the ability of its staff to help businesses of all sizes market themselves in creative ways in the multimedia arena.
A branding change for the company, its owners hope, will allow it to update its own story.
The Midwestern strategic film and digital content firm announced this week that it will be rebranded as Tilt23 Studios.
Co-founder David Neidert said, “We remain as committed as ever to storytelling, but we needed to create a brand that better aligns with how we have evolved and the type of storytelling in which we specialize. We’re excited about the opportunity created by the new brand to more fully tell our own story.”
The company, which Neidert and Luke Renner founded eight years ago in a small storefront space in downtown Pendleton, has come a long way in building a diverse client list. Neidert says he, Renner and their staff of four typically are working with between 10 and 15 clients at a time.
“We certainly never expected to be where we are now,” Neidert said. “We had a shared passion for the work we were doing but not really a particular direction. We worked hard to do the work in a way that represented who we are, and our growth has happened because we’ve stayed true to that.”
The new brand is inspired by Earth’s 23-degree angle of tilt. “The tilt of Earth’s axis is one of the sole reasons that humanity and human civilization can thrive,” Neidert said in a news release. “Too many degrees in either direction and we wouldn’t be here. That idea really resonates with us.
“The name Tilt23 represents the thoughtful, targeted storytelling we create that helps our clients thrive,” he added. “Beyond that, we know we serve the type of clients that will use their growth to make the world a better place.”
The company, now headquartered at Launch Fishers, a coworking space near Indiana 37 and Interstate 69, has gained recognition for creating high-quality storytelling film content and campaigns for a broad range of industries. Neidert and Renner have worked extensively for corporations, mid-sized to large nonprofits and government agencies.
“Whether it’s a company’s brand story film, fundraising content or a public health campaign, our clients often seek us out because we are able to deliver their message in a nuanced, thoughtful, targeted and human way,” Renner said. “That’s really important in a day and age where audiences value that kind of messaging over sales-y, inauthentic marketing and advertising.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.