ANDERSON — The local job market appears to be bouncing back from the seismic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis of labor market metrics by a national software company.
ThinkWhy, a Dallas-based firm specializing in data pertaining to labor conditions across the country, found that Indianapolis ranks No. 2 among the nation’s largest metro areas as returning to pre-pandemic employment levels.
The analysis found that, as of the end of August, the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro statistical area, or MSA, had an employment level of 96.4% of its February total. That metric, the analysis noted, may be more important in gauging an area’s overall economic health as the nation continues to recover from the pandemic.
“Although these markets … might not necessarily show up on the biggest gain or growth lists at this point, they can be considered healthier than other metros because more jobs remain intact relative to earlier this year,” the report states.
Of particular encouragement was the report’s finding that Indianapolis was the only large metro area showing positive annual job growth in the food services sector. The city actually has 2.8% more employees in those businesses today than it did a year ago.
Local economic development officials were heartened to see the numbers.
“These are certainly great stats,” said Rob Sparks, CEO of the Corporation for Economic Development. “Our businesses seem to be rebounding locally as well. There are many local companies hiring, so I expect our numbers to continue to improve.”
