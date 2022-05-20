LAPEL — When Lennon Hofer decided to look for his first full-time job, he knew he wanted to find something that would give him experience in the food service industry.
With sky-high gas prices, something close to home was also a priority.
“Money was a factor, and just (getting) some work experience,” said Hofer, a freshman at Lapel High School, of his decision to spend the upcoming summer working at Ice Cream Plus. “I want to get myself used to this whole (working) thing.”
Hofer and hundreds of other teens around Madison County are helping employers who continue to have problems finding and keeping reliable help. In the middle of one of the most worker-centric job markets in decades, teens — especially those looking for full-time work for the first time — have the luxury of being more selective about experiencing what many see as a common rite of passage into adulthood.
“In the retail and food service sectors, literally everybody is hiring right now,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “I don’t know that we’ve had a situation like this where folks can be so choosy, and you’ve seen kind of a corresponding increase in wages in a lot of areas to try and be more competitive to fill those vacancies.”
In her third year working at Ice Cream Plus, Shania Smith said the job, coupled with her extracurricular activities as a sophomore at Lapel High School, keeps her schedule well-rounded.
“I haven’t really been interested in finding other jobs because I enjoy working here so much with the people and the staff,” Smith said. “We have regular customers who come, and memorizing what orders they have is like the best part of the job — knowing who’s who and being part of a small-town business.”
According to data released last week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment among 16- to 19-year-old workers stood at 10.2%, slightly higher than a 68-year low of 9.6% in May 2021. Nationally, nearly a third of U.S. teens in that age group are working, according to the BLS.
Analysts haven’t seen numbers like those since before the 2008-09 financial crisis, when adults taking part-time work to make ends meet crowded their younger counterparts out of the market.
This time, some observers are pointing to ripple effects from the pandemic creating openings for the younger generation that didn’t exist before.
“Throughout COVID, going back even to March of 2020, we saw a mass exodus of people from the workforce, whether it was from early retirement, people getting sick or people that were choosing to stay home for a number of reasons,” Whitson said. “What you’re seeing now is, the greatest need and flexibility is coming with these more temporary teen jobs, and they’re being looked at to fill those vacancies that were left by generations before them.”
Employers locally are seeing mixed results in their efforts to recruit teens for the summer. At Ice Cream Plus — where the entire staff of 12, except for manager Mark Hart, is composed of teenagers — flexibility in scheduling and generous allowances for tips are touted as significant perks. In fact, Hart says, applicants’ schedules are a key part of their interviews.
“Kids are busy with everything,” he said. “That’s one of the first things I ask kids when they come in (to apply) — what are you involved in?”
At other places, job responsibilities and the workplace environment often sell themselves to prospective employees. At the Crabby Apple Orchard near Pendleton, which opened for the season last weekend, owner Andrew Christiansen — who also owns Ice Cream Plus — said he currently has seven teens on staff and plans to add more throughout the summer. Most of the work — including tending to a large orchard on the property, mowing grass and harvesting apples — will be done outdoors.
“It’s a fun outside job,” Christiansen said. “We’ve got the petting zoo that the kids like to deal with. It’s a pretty easy gig. We’re paying the kids more than minimum wage, and it’s a fun atmosphere. They just enjoy doing it.”