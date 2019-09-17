INDIANAPOLIS — The Herald Bulletin won 16 awards, including eight first places in the Hoosier State Press Association’s annual advertising contest.
FIRST PLACES
Bobby Evans/Leslie Sadler, Vehicle Dealerships – Tom Wood Honda; Evans/Mimi Saylor, Fashion – McIntyre Jewelry; Evans/Sadler, Professional Services – Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Home; Evans/Janet Pierce, Senior Care – Sugarfork Crossing; Evans/Saylor, Entertainment & Restaurants – Pizza Hut; Evans/Sadler, Other Retail Advertising – Miller Huggins Office Supplies; Evans/Ana Maria Wilson, Political – Stephanie Owens; The Herald Bulletin Staff, Special Section – The Best of Madison County.
SECOND PLACES
Evans/Pierce, Senior Care – Providence Anderson; Evans/Sadler, Digital Product – Ed Martin Chevrolet; Evans, Self Promotion – THB Digital “It’s What We Do”; Evans/Pierce, Real Estate – Apple Downs.
THIRD PLACES
Evans/Staff, Special Events – Thank a Farmer; Evans/Gayle Jones Burris, Digital Product – Sam Pierce Chevrolet; Evans/Pierce, Senior Care – Providence Anderson; Evans/Sadler, Professional Services – Lampco Federal Credit Union.
The HSPA awards were announced Friday.
