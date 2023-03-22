ANDERSON — A local businessman says demons from his past have caused the downfall of his restaurant and real estate agency and led him to contemplate suicide.
Steve Thompson said Wednesday that the iconic Toast Café will remain closed until investors or a new owner step forward. Thompson and business partner Phillip George purchased the restaurant from longtime owner Chris Gentry in November.
The Toast has been a fixture in Anderson since it was opened by Ted Demos and Andy Vrouvas in July 1951.
In addition to the closing of the downtown diner, Thompson said F.C. Tucker is reassigning the Anderson franchise of the real estate company to new agents.
Thompson said he served two tours of duty in Iraq as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps reserves and is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. While going through a separation from his wife in Ireland last November, Thompson says, he had an anxiety attack and passed out.
He recently received PTSD treatment for a week at a Veteran’s Administration facility, noted Thompson, who met with Toast employees Wednesday.
“Because of the publicity, because of the way things have gone, we’re closed,” he said. “The intention is close it down, but find a way to keep the employees paid.
“The reality is the Toast has only survived the past few years because of the Gentrys. I don’t think there is anyone else that could keep it going as strongly.”
Thompson said he's having discussions about the restaurant with several local business owners and people with experience in the restaurant industry.
“I want to make sure I’m dealing with people who have a heart for the Toast and a heart for Anderson,” Thompson said. “The plan is to fully shut it down and renovate it and put a new spin on this place.
“I don’t believe the Toast can survive unless there is a rebirth. It’s closed with the requirement that it be opened back up as a local eatery.”
Thompson intends to remain in the real estate business, but he said it won’t look the same.
“F.C. Tucker was a company I built and I let a lot of people down,” he admitted. “Once I realized I had done irreparable damage, I told them about my troubles and demons and the mistakes that I made.”
Thompson said that, technically, the agency is still open while the company moves the franchise to other local agents.
“I know it will be in great hands and the agents and clients will be taken care of,” he said.
Thompson acknowledged Wednesday that he had "done a lot of things wrong” in relation to his businesses.
“My intention was when I decided to acknowledge those mistakes and come clean and admit that I was struggling with my own mental health for years," he explained. "It’s absolutely critical for me that I come back from this.”
Thompson noted an average of 22 military veterans commit suicide daily.
“I came to the edge of the cliff and looked over and saw what was below,” he said. “The only thing that saved me was God.”