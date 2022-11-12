ANDERSON — The Tippman Group, which opened Interstate Cold Storage in 2019, is preparing for their third expansion in Anderson.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Thursday since the company located in Anderson it has invested almost $80 million.
He said the expansion currently planned is a $31.5 million investment and will create an additional 20 jobs. Winkler said the company will receive a six-year, 60% tax abatement.
The Anderson City Council has set a public hearing for the request for Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers of the Anderson City Building.
Winkler said the company’s initial investment in Anderson was $25.7 million; the first expansion in 2021 was an investment of $21.5 million.
He said the Tippman Group paid $500,000 in property taxes before the second and third expansions are completed and the company will eventually pay approximately $1 million.
Currently Interstate Cold Storage employs 70 people and intends to hire an additional 33. The starting wage is $26.44 per hour with benefits.
Jason Bransteter with the Tippman Group said the company purchased 77 acres in Anderson for the facility.
He said the company has exceeded its initial job creation expectations and there are plans for additional expansion in the future.
There biggest customers for the Anderson facility are Nestle’ and Tyson.