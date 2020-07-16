ANDERSON — A new public health initiative calls on those in the tourism industry to encourage hotels, restaurants and other businesses to take appropriate safety measures as the state’s economy continues to slowly reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hoosier Hospitality Promise, a collaboration among the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, the Indiana Tourism Association and the Indiana State Department of Health, asks businesses to take a promise to confirm they are taking proper safety measures to protect employees and customers.
“We’re trying to educate vendors as well as the public that we need to do everything in our power to make it safe for our employees and our guests,” said Elaine Bedel, CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corp. “This campaign is really to help support that in many ways through education and through assuring consumers and removing that fear that people have that keeps them from wanting to step outside their doors.”
Businesses signing on to the initiative are listed in a database on the Hoosier Hospitality Promise website and provided with signage and other documentation for use at their facilities and on their social media channels, according to a release.
Consumers are also encouraged to commit to adhering to specific safety measures, for which they receive a digital pass good for discounts and promotions at participating businesses.
“The website is an incredible tool that provides businesses and guests with informative and useful resources that will help keep everyone engaged in a safe reopening,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Matt Rust, executive director of the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau, said his organization has been asked to encourage local hotels and restaurants to take the pledge, but added that some hotels that are part of national chains already have health and safety guidelines in place.
“They already have their plans, because this is the plan that they’re using across the country, in every one of their locations,” Rust said. “We’re behind this, and we’re recommending it to our hotels, to our restaurants. Basically it’s sanitizer, masks, hand washing, social distancing.”
