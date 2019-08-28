ATLANTA – Despite the ongoing trade dispute with China, a U.S. Department of Agriculture official said farmers are standing with the stance of President Donald Trump.
Ted McKinney, undersecretary for Trade and Agricultural Affairs with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, met Wednesday with farmers from Hamilton, Grant, Howard, Blackford and Tipton counties at the Reynolds Farm Equipment offices.
“Surprisingly the majority of the farmers are standing with the president on China, only because most of them have a personal story where they have been slighted, had a biotechnology trait that they have been denied use of or they know someone who has experienced theft by our friends in China,” he said.
“We all want this to come to a close sooner than later because we need them to export our markets and they in China need the U.S. for the export of so many products,” McKinney said.
Farmers throughout the Midwest are saying very similar things as McKinney heard from the Indiana farmers.
“The majority understand this is a long-term game and if we don’t get China right now, we never will,” he said.
McKinney said farmers have no access to export beef and poultry to China and China has not fulfilled the commitment on things like rice and wheat.
“Farmers are saying let’s get it right and they are being patient,” he said.
The president’s goals are telling China to play by the rules and the U.S. will be a great trading partner, McKinney said.
“It’s a new China that we will have to learn to deal with,” McKinney noted. “I know they need our markets and we need theirs. Hope we can come together.”
Although China has started purchasing agricultural products from other countries, McKinney said if there is an agreement the U.S. will get the business back because customers say they love the U.S. quality, safety and, in some cases, they need the volume.
“We know the demand is there if they are allowed to buy,” he said. “There is a risk of losing market share to other countries, but we have to assess that risk versus against whether we’re going to tolerate theft and not playing by the rules.”
McKinney said it appears the September trade talks in September are still scheduled. That’s positive news, he said.
Trade with Japan, Mexico and Canada
McKinney said the recent announcement of the agreement in principle with Japan is good for Indiana and U.S. agriculture.
“A lot of what Indiana happens to produce fits right in to the agreement,” he said.
Japan agreed to buy excess corn from the U.S. and open up to an additional $7 billion in exports.
McKinney said his visit was to push for passage this year of the new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.
“I hope they were answered by their visit to Mexico in terms of working standards and wages, which is very important to workers in Anderson,” he said.
“There should be a call for a vote immediately,” McKinney said. “It needs to pass this year. We don’t want it carried over into the politics of 2020.”
