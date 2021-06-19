ANDERSON — Indiana’s exodus from a federal program providing additional $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers could open a bottleneck of potential employees for many businesses, but some employers don’t see the move solving the labor shortage overnight.
“What we are hearing from employers is that we need to just get more bodies back to work,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said during a recent visit to Anderson. “We need to get people trained up to fill those positions because what we don’t want is employers stealing from each other and competing with each other. It’s a work in progress, and we’ll continue to look at how we can get people to skill up.”
Crouch said the state has several programs offering assistance in training and educating people for jobs demanding specialized skill sets. They include Jobs for America’s Graduates, the Governor’s Work Ethic Certificate program, the WIN Career Readiness System and WorkIndiana.
Officials who plan and administer those programs say there has been a significant dip in overall applicants signing up for classes.
“People are still concerned about their health,” said Lance Ratliff, executive director of WorkOne’s workforce board for Region 5, an eight-county area that includes Madison County. “They’re concerned about childcare … with schools doing more e-learning, they want to help their young people learn. The re-institution of the job search requirement, I think that will have an impact to some degree.”
Locally, the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program (AAMP) has seen more than 100 people become certified in several trades and find employment with more than a dozen partner companies. But the pandemic forced organizers to cancel six planned classes last year, and an urgent challenge is expanding the city-funded program to meet the needs of an increasingly varied demand for workers.
“The demand for labor is so diverse across the board,” said Marc Slayton, AAMP’s coordinator and deputy director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. “It’s easy to concentrate on training someone for a specific industry. But we have a very diverse local economy. We have all these occupations, employers that are demanding labor, and there’s a very small response. That is concerning.”
Slayton said the reasons for the labor shortage — both locally and nationwide — may vary, but a key component to turning that around is helping sidelined workers and other individuals become aware that they must enhance their skills to compete for jobs.
“It’s all intertwined at the point where it is causing a severe shortage of individuals for employment demands,” Slayton said. “I think we have many individuals in our society that need help with the after effects of COVID. It’s going to take awhile.”
Ratliff said specialized skills training can add value to an applicant’s resume, but at the end of the day, businesses want employees who possess time-tested qualities including punctuality and a good work ethic.
“The key thing is being a responsible and dependable person in terms of reporting for work,” he said. “People with those attributes, employers are willing to train them.”
