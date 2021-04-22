ANDERSON — The city of Anderson is providing incentive grants to two companies relocating from Indianapolis.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Thursday approved $50,000 each in grants to Trek Pools, LLC and MaxiForce Diesel Engine Parts.
The grants are being funded through the city’s share of the local food and beverage tax.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Trek Pools converts shipping containers into fully equipped swimming pools.
Trek Pools is leasing space from Ertle Enterprises in the former General Motors Plant 16 near the intersection of Jefferson and East 22nd streets.
Joel Cookston of Trek Pools said the company has been in business for approximately three years and got the idea from an Australian company.
He explained the advantage of the shipping containers that are converted into swimming pools is that they can remain above ground.
Cookston said one of their swimming pools will be featured in an upcoming episode of "This Old House" in Ohio in June.
Winkler said the company will be creating three new jobs immediately with an additional six or seven employees in a year.
MaxiForce Diesel Engine Parts is relocating from Indianapolis and has purchased the former Tetrasolv building in the 1400 block of Abraham Drive.
Winkler said initially the company is creating six jobs with plans to add six additional positions in one year.
Paul Kelly of Maxiforce said the company has been in business for 26 years and was leasing space in Indianapolis for the past eight years.
He said the Anderson property is four times the size of the Indianapolis facility and the company anticipates 20% growth in 2021.
“This will be our home for a long time,” Kelly said.
Both companies plan to provide internships to a qualified Anderson High School student and participate in the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.