PENDLETON — Small business owners Amanda Landrum and her husband, Stephen, consider themselves to be in a more fortunate position than many when it comes to recovering from restrictions that dried up their income for more than two months at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Landrums had enjoyed a successful first year operating MyTime Fitness, a 24-hour gym, tanning parlor and activity center, before the virus hit.
“We’ve lost some members,” Amanda Landrum said. “We’ve had some members freeze their accounts, but fortunately we’ve had a lot of members that, while we were shut down, they continued to pay their membership, and they paid double or triple (dues). We had a lot of supportive people in the community that kept us afloat.”
They applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The funds allowed them to continue paying their eight employees and keeping the rent current on their facility. They’re optimistic that, as long as they’re able to remain open, they won’t have to apply for another one.
But many of their counterparts in industries that were hardest hit by the pandemic – restaurants, wedding planners and photographers and large event caterers, for example – haven’t been as fortunate. Since talks in Congress focused on a second round of stimulus funding that would replenish funding for SBA-backed programs, including PPP loans, stalled before the election, some are wondering how long their businesses will remain viable. The uncertainty connected to the as-yet-undecided presidential election is exacerbating that sense of limbo, many experts say.
“One way or another, eventually there’s going to be some more stimulus, but the timing of that now seems like it’s going to be delayed,” said Adam Hoeksema, executive director at Bankable, a local nonprofit lender that has provided more than $880,000 in PPP loans during the pandemic. “I wouldn’t expect anything until they start talking about it in January, and then by that time, you’ve got clients that are not sure they can make it that long.”
The lack of consensus in Washington is imperiling recovery efforts that the SBA has underwritten in the form of nearly $750 billion in financing and economic relief this year, officials said.
“Small businesses need help now,” said Rob Scott, the SBA’s Great Lakes regional administrator. “President Trump has laid out a lot of items that he’s wanted to do, and Congress has not acted on them.”
Scott added that in Indiana, the CARES Act signed by Trump in March allowed the SBA to approve 198,000 loans for a total of $12.5 billion in what he called “probably the greatest private-public disaster response in history.” He said the SBA is currently processing loan forgiveness applications from businesses that are recovering more slowly than expected.
“We’re focused on the survival of our nation’s nearly 32 million small businesses as we come out of this pandemic,” Scott said. “These folks are looking for policy leaders in Washington to provide more assistance.”
Hoeksema said locally, he’s been “pleasantly surprised” at how quickly some businesses have bounced back. Many Bankable clients began repaying their loans last month, and with a few exceptions, they’ve remained current on their payments.
“We were kind of waiting to see what would happen,” Hoeksema said. “A lot of clients were fine. I would have expected it to be worse.”
The Landrums said they realize their PPP loan is just that – a loan that will need to be repaid. So they’re doing what they can to avoid the necessity of another application.
“It’s not a handout,” Stephen Landrum said. “We really don’t want to take as much as possible because we don’t want to have to hand anything back, and that’s our goal. I think that if we do have (another) shutdown, especially with what’s going on with the Congress, I really don’t know if a lot of businesses can come out of it.”
