ANDERSON — After a “surprise” setback in one of the country’s largest union elections this year, officials with Teamsters Local 135 plan on conducting another vote among workers next year at the Nestle plant in Anderson.
The most recent vote, taken in late April, was 199-109 against joining the Muncie-based Teamsters union. Affecting nearly 500 workers, the vote trailed only Amazon and Milford Medical Center in terms of scale, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
“It was a surprise, but with everything being done by mail ballot and with COVID restrictions, it was almost expected,” said Jeff Combs, secretary/treasurer with Teamsters Local 135.
Combs vowed that, as COVID-related restrictions continue to scale back, efforts to recruit workers would intensify. The National Labor Relations Act mandates that union elections be held at least a year apart, and Combs said that interval will be crucial for running a more direct campaign at Nestle. He said those activities would include rallies and face-to-face Q&A sessions with Teamsters officials.
“We’ll go right back to meeting with the people, getting cards signed and doing everything we need to do,” he said. “That’s what the workers there want. They really feel like the mail ballot affected the outcome.”
Teamsters officials first met with workers at the plant in October 2019. Combs noted that Anderson workers heard from fellow Nestle workers in Illinois, Wisconsin and throughout Canada and other places.
“We want to show these workers that they’re not alone,” Teamsters organizer Dustin Roach said prior to the vote.
Combs said that in addition to the obstacles of mail-in voting and COVID restrictions, management at the Anderson Nestle plant ran an effective “union avoidance” campaign.
“They don’t want those potential members of ours to have a voice in the workplace,” Combs said.
An email seeking comment from Nestle officials was not returned.
