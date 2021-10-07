ANDERSON — The Biden administration’s proposal for extensive vaccine mandates that would affect companies with more than 100 workers has caused consternation among businesses already struggling to replenish staffing with qualified employees.
The expansive new rules, announced last month, demand that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, a rule that, if and when it’s fully enforced, would affect about 80 million Americans.
Locally, companies including Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, NTN and Red Gold would presumably be affected by the mandate. Executives at all three businesses are reluctant to discuss the mandate, and none agreed to be interviewed for this story.
After speaking at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s State of the County luncheon Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state is seeking clarity on specific details of the rules. It is uncertain, he said, if the state could intervene in any dispute on behalf of companies that violate the directive.
“This is obviously going to be an OSHA-enforced effort (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), but we’ve still got a number of questions,” Holcomb said. “We need some clarification on how and what exactly they’re talking about doing, and we don’t have that yet.”
Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said that while businesses are rightly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated, a federal mandate isn’t helpful.
“I just don’t know that more government intervention is the solution,” he said. “All that’s going to do is continue to make this a polarizing political issue. This is a public safety, public health issue.”
Whitson said mandating vaccinations in an environment where many, if not all, industries are struggling to fill jobs would needlessly complicate workflow and staffing plans as well as cause other unforeseen problems. He pointed to the logistics industry as one example.
“The labor shortage is nationwide,” he said. “We’ve got companies that are not just physically located here in Anderson. How do you have the enforcement on that when, say, a truck driver is in California and is going to Wyoming and then Texas, but never does come back to Indiana? You’re willing to penalize the Indiana company for this truck driver not being vaccinated? That’s where I feel like some aspects of the mandate are pretty unfair to some targeted industries.”
