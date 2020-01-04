ANDERSON — The new year brings with it the promise of several projects throughout the county that local officials believe will carry significant economic impact for the area.
“It’s impossible to ignore the positive economic momentum being built in Madison County with new investments in our downtowns as well as larger companies like Nestle and Elsa,” said Clayton Whitson, the new president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “These investments in our community represent some of the largest economic gains our communities have seen since the 1980s.”
Here is a look at what Whitson and officials in two key communities in the county are anticipating in 2020:
MADISON COUNTY CHAMBER
Whitson, who was named the Chamber’s new president and CEO in November, is overseeing a planned shift in focus for the organization — from primarily a networking body to one with a stake in community advocacy, workforce development, and economic development.
“By partnering with the Corporation for Economic Development and working with our cities and towns, we are confident that we can create an environment that encourages and supports local entrepreneurs, cultivates an innovation and technology network here in Madison County, and bridges the skills gap in Indiana’s current workforce development efforts,” Whitson said.
There remain negative perceptions about Anderson and its surrounding communities, Whitson acknowledged. He added that drawing new businesses to the area in 2020 should only be a starting point to improving the quality of life here.
“It’s not good enough for us to simply attract new jobs,” he said. “We must create a community that entices the folks filling those jobs to want to live here as well.”
PENDLETON
With growth from the northern Indianapolis suburbs closing in on the county’s southeastern edge, town manager Tim McClintick said officials’ efforts there are focused on infrastructure enhancements. A $14 million wellness center being built near Interstate 69, along with several road projects that town officials hope will be finished by spring, are the focal points.
“We think that really transforms the entrance (to the town) from the interstate,” McClintick said. “We’re getting lots of inquiries, both from commercial entities and residential possibilities. The outlook for us is going to be very, very positive this year.”
ELWOOD
Growth and redevelopment in the city’s uptown business district are priorities in 2020, according to Economic and Community Development Director Marcy Fry. The city’s has several empty storefronts that it would like to fill, but improvements to those buildings are needed first, she admitted.
“We need to invest in those buildings to make the upgrades,” Fry said. “We need to be transparent with those individuals wanting to relocate to our community.”
Fry added that with state roads 13, 28 and 37 running through the city, Elwood is positioned well to compete for new businesses.
Officials have been in contact with several companies considering locating in Elwood. The process, she said, can take time.
“You must build the relationship and trust between the city and potential business,” she said. “Once a company makes contact with our city, we normally will have a meeting one-on-one. Not only do we meet with them by answering any questions they may have, we will take them on a tour of the city, and then we’ll go from there.”
