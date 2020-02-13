ANDERSON — Madison County’s involvement in a statewide program to spotlight some of Indiana’s lesser known destinations was detailed Thursday at the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau’s annual luncheon.
The Twenty in ’20, a collection of lists in several categories to be released throughout the year by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development, so far includes two locations in the county: Bonge’s Tavern in Perkinsville and Good’s Candy Shop in Anderson.
“There are a lot of wonderful things to see and do in the state,” Misty Weistensteiner, director of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development, told local business leaders gathered at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino for the luncheon. “Many of them we’re all familiar with, but there’s a lot of lesser known jewels out there as well.”
The local visitors bureau’s first gathering of the new year was a chance for the business community to hear about gains the county made in drawing visitors last year.
“We’re excited about 2020,” said Matt Rust, executive director of the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau. “We’re coming off a year that was probably one of our best years for the visitors bureau as far as hotel occupancy, our rooms being full … 2019 was amazing. We’re looking forward to 2020, some exciting things.”
Rust also shared information on the bureau’s new Made in Madison County campaign — complete with #MadeinMC hashtag — designed to spotlight products made in the county.
“People are surprised how many things are actually made here,” “Red Gold is a perfect example. We were at a show in Columbus, Ohio, last week, and we had Red Gold products on our table. People from all over the country know Red Gold. It’s made right here in Madison County, in Elwood.”
