ANDERSON – A local business owner said Tuesday that he never envisioned a Facebook post, in which he refers to some female employees as “splitters” and other employees as “pukers,” becoming controversial.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the five-day-old post by Randy Good, owner of Good’s Candy Shop, had been shared more than 13,000 times and had generated more than 44,000 comments, many criticizing the post and some calling it sexist and unprofessional.
“The post itself I thought was benign enough,” Good told The Herald Bulletin on Tuesday. “The life it took on was not necessarily what I said.
“It doesn’t read like I hate anyone. I was very inclusive and explained those experiences the best I could. It’s amusing because everyone has experienced it. I thought everyone had this in common.”
Good’s follow-up Facebook post Tuesday did little to quell the uproar.
“I wish to begin with an apology,” he wrote. “As you may know, there have been things typed onto this page that is difficult to read. But not from me! I’m sorry for the language folks have placed in their comments. It’s just awful.
“To those of you in town, county state and even those I know, who’ve publicly attacked and slandered me … I don’t care,” he continued. “I can’t afford to allow you into my thoughts, as I am in yours. Your statements are insignificant, just as you are to me and the shop.”
One comment on the Tuesday thread called Good’s message “textbook narcissistic behavior.” Another said, “You’d have to pay me more than $11 an hour. Not necessarily for the work but to have to put up with someone that thinks that’s an apology.”
Good’s original post, inviting prospective workers to apply for full- and part-time positions as greeters, cake decorators and package assemblers, quickly turned to the types of workers he would not hire.
“Splitting is a behavior of girls, young mostly but not always. Usually taught by their mothers,” reads the post in part. “This is the person who talks about others in an attempt to split people apart and feel better about themselves.
“Boys seldom practice this,” he wrote later. “They just duke it out!”
In the same post, he referred to “pukers” as those who “approach you daily, dump their stuff on you and then go about their business. All they want to do is complain about their stuff to someone who will listen so they can feel normal. They walk away and each time you are left holding this bag of puke.”
Reaction to the initial Facebook post was swift and often pointed. One commenter wrote: “Thank you for warning every person who might have applied that you’re an awful business owner and saving people a lot of time.”
Another wrote: “Part of any interview I’ve ever been part of was my deciding if I wanted to work for the interviewer. I personally wouldn’t work for you if you were paying $100 an hour.”
Good stressed Tuesday that his Thursday post was a generalization.
“I wasn’t speaking to anyone in particular, nor was I speaking about anyone in particular,” he said. “In hindsight, I think we (could) all have better vision. I could see people perhaps not caring for it.”
